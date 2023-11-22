The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,042.31

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,042.31 ($13.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($13.45). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.26), with a volume of 25,312 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,042.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,051.97. The firm has a market cap of £448.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,355.56 and a beta of 0.65.

The Brunner Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,111.11%.

Insider Activity at The Brunner Investment Trust

About The Brunner Investment Trust

In other news, insider James Sharp bought 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £555.97 ($695.57). Insiders own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

