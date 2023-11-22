The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.