The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 3.8%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 21,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 82,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $739.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The RMR Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Articles

