The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Timken worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.