The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,587 shares of company stock worth $35,137,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

