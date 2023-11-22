Thomas Marks Sells 442 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Marks sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $11,058.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Marks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Thomas Marks sold 100 shares of EVI Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of EVI Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $188,192.65.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EVI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $319.03 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in EVI Industries by 68,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

