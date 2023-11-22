Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

