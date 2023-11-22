Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Director Acquires $17,310.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) Director Parvinder Thiara purchased 1,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $17,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,266.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TRML opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.26. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRML. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops medicines and therapies for the Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

