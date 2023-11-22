Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Director Buys $17,310.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) Director Parvinder Thiara acquired 1,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $17,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,266.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRML opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRML. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops medicines and therapies for the Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

