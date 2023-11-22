Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 50,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,838,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,308,262.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 65,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $567,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $291,900.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $478,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $271,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 110,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $783,200.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.6 %

TZOO opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 147.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 57.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Travelzoo by 184.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

