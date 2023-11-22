Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.68. Upland Software shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 361,691 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $67,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 498.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
