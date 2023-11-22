Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.68. Upland Software shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 361,691 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UPLD

Upland Software Stock Down 9.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

In other news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $67,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 498.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.