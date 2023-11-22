US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $38,149,230 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

