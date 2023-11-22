US Bancorp DE Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DTE opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

