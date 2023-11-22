US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

