US Bancorp DE Sells 4,720 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.