Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.47% of Verint Systems worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRNT opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -230.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

