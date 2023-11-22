Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Head to Head Survey

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vestis and Central Garden & Pet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vestis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestis 0 1 5 0 2.83 Central Garden & Pet 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vestis currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.52%. Given Vestis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vestis is more favorable than Central Garden & Pet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.7% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vestis and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestis N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet 3.70% 9.59% 3.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vestis and Central Garden & Pet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet $3.27 billion 0.65 $152.15 million $2.26 17.49

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Vestis.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Vestis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries. Vestis Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Roswell, Georgia.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions. This segment sells its products under the Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, and Zilla brands. The Garden segment offers lawn and garden supplies products that include grass seed; vegetable; flower and herb packet seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; fertilizers; decorative outdoor lifestyle products; live plants; and weed and grass, as well as other herbicides, insecticide, and pesticide products. This segment sells its lawn and garden supplies products under the AMDRO, Ferry-Morse, IMAGE, and Sevin brands, as well as under Bell Nursery, Lilly Miller, and Over-N-Out other brand names. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is based in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.