Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 3,365 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.73 and a beta of 1.44. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

