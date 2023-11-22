Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.06

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.06 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.04). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.03), with a volume of 88,395 shares traded.

Vianet Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stella Panu acquired 100,000 shares of Vianet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($86,325.53). In other news, insider Mark Hardwick Foster acquired 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £3,189.34 ($3,990.17). Also, insider Stella Panu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($86,325.53). Insiders have acquired a total of 179,142 shares of company stock worth $12,468,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

