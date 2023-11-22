Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) CEO Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) CEO Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,826.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 10.4 %

VIGL stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIGL. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

