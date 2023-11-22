Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 354,226 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $252.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.57. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $253.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $469.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
