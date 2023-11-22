Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

