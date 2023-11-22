William A. Priddy Purchases 20,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director William A. Priddy bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,056.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.14. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

