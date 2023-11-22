Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WH opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.