Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Matthew Leibel Sells 24,116 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Leibel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Matthew Leibel sold 360 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $5,954.40.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $899.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Xometry by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

