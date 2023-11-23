Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 398,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Report on ANF

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.