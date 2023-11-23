Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 7.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11. 247,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,161,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 49,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

