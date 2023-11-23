Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,816,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $200.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

