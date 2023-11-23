ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 31.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,262,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ALLETE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

