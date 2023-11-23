Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 28,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 560,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 155,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

