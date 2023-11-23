Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 165.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1,100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.31 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

