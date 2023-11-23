Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,243,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $112,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,227,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

