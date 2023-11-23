América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,155,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 78,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $111,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

