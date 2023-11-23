American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.19

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $65.06, with a volume of 665881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

