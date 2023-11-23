Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $350.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

