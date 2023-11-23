Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Target Price at $67.50

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

