Analyzing ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

ABN AMRO Bank and Citigroup are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABN AMRO Bank and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.85 $14.85 billion $6.31 7.13

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than ABN AMRO Bank.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABN AMRO Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citigroup 1 7 6 0 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ABN AMRO Bank and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Citigroup has a consensus target price of $51.28, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than ABN AMRO Bank.

Profitability

This table compares ABN AMRO Bank and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A Citigroup 9.22% 6.76% 0.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citigroup beats ABN AMRO Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands. It also issues, promotes, manages, and processes credit cards; provides revolving credit card facilities and pension schemes, as well as consumer credit and mortgages; and life and non-life insurance products. In addition, it offers asset-based solutions, including working capital solutions, equipment leases and loans, and vendor lease services; private banking and wealth-management-related services; and derivatives and equity clearing services. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

