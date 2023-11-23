Analyzing Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Embecta and Paragon 28, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Embecta alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50 Paragon 28 0 0 5 0 3.00

Embecta presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.19%. Paragon 28 has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 143.84%. Given Paragon 28’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than Embecta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 4.24% -21.04% 14.89% Paragon 28 -32.34% -36.30% -23.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embecta and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Embecta and Paragon 28’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion 0.89 $223.60 million $0.81 21.75 Paragon 28 $181.38 million 4.63 -$67.33 million ($0.85) -11.94

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Embecta has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embecta beats Paragon 28 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; and total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides forefoot or hallux valgus correction systems, including phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.