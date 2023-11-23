Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.14. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $363.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

