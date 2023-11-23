AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,240 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $2,391,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AU opened at $17.46 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

