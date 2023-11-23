Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:APO opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

