Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Sunday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Argo Group International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Argo Group International by 334.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Argo Group International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.