Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ARWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.53.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

