Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk updated its Q4 guidance to $1.91-$1.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $7.43-$7.49 EPS.

Autodesk Trading Down 6.9 %

ADSK opened at $202.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

