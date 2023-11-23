Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,443 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,276 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $342,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Avantor Stock Up 1.5 %

Avantor stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.