Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.05

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 199535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,406,000 after purchasing an additional 272,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after buying an additional 1,079,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,345,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,285,000 after buying an additional 117,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.