Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Issues Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24, reports.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BXRX opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Baudax Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

