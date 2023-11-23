Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on January 2nd

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

