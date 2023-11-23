BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $1,159,926.25 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BigCommerce Price Performance
BIGC stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BigCommerce
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BigCommerce
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.