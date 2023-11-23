BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. BioSyent has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $6.19.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

